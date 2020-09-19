$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.26. Coherus Biosciences posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coherus Biosciences.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 139.51%. The business had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.33 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHRS shares. BofA Securities started coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

CHRS stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.89. 3,321,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,476. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Coherus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.91.

In related news, Director Mary T. Szela sold 54,997 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $966,847.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,997 shares in the company, valued at $263,647.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $96,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,997 shares of company stock worth $1,337,447. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $7,737,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 132,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 903,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after acquiring an additional 608,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,502,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 154.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 428,210 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

