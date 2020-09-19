$0.35 EPS Expected for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. KKR & Co Inc reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KKR & Co Inc.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

KKR traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,170,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,880. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.78 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

