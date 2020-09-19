-$0.36 EPS Expected for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). U.S. Silica reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The mining company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $172.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLCA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $4.35 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 3,517.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 891,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 866,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 100.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,996 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 582,030 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 8,014.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 472,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 466,190 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,342. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $11.71.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

