$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) This Quarter

Analysts expect BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BayCom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. BayCom posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BayCom will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BayCom.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.34 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCML shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BayCom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of BCML stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 86,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,535. The stock has a market cap of $137.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. BayCom has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $23.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCML. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BayCom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in BayCom by 423.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 78,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in BayCom by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

