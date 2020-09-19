$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.40. Stantec reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $686.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.80 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Sunday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Stantec from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.64. 78,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,996. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86. Stantec has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

