$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cohen & Steers.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 55.04% and a net margin of 29.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth $2,034,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 19,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,166,000 after buying an additional 157,426 shares in the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,731. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $59.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $78.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.70%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohen & Steers (CNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.