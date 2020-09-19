$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cohen & Steers.
Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 55.04% and a net margin of 29.19%.
Cohen & Steers stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,731. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $59.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $78.23.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.70%.
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.
Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohen & Steers (CNS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.