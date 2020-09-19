$0.59 EPS Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

In other news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $34,034.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,659,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 608.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,172,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019,822 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,329,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,800 shares in the last quarter. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $23,303,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,861,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,340,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,712,665. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

