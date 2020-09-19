-$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) will report earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.49). Editas Medicine reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.68) to ($2.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 46.57% and a negative net margin of 404.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on EDIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

In other news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,178.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $72,440.16. Insiders sold a total of 14,976 shares of company stock worth $522,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDIT traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.90. 1,702,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,955. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.03. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 8.95.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.