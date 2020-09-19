$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.82. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%.

OHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,610. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.85. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,741,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 698,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,753,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 617,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after buying an additional 28,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.