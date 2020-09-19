-$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD) to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($0.83). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($3.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.45) to ($3.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Relmada Therapeutics.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RLMD traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.18. 154,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,776. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.12.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.