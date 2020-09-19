$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.87. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

IRET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRET. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 8,350.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 349.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 519.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

IRET stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.98. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $85.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.