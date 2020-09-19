$0.83 EPS Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) will announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.87. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 40.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRET. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

NYSE:IRET opened at $66.54 on Friday. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 33,733 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

