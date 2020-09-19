$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) will announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Concrete’s earnings. US Concrete posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Concrete will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow US Concrete.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.38 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USCR shares. ValuEngine cut US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Sidoti upped their price objective on US Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in US Concrete by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Concrete in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Concrete in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ USCR traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.25. 352,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,794. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.98 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. US Concrete has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $56.22.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

