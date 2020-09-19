0x Market Cap Reaches $311.57 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, 0x has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One 0x token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00003795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Ethfinex, Bitbns and Zebpay. 0x has a market cap of $311.57 million and approximately $40.27 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00046151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00246514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00092714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.37 or 0.01464069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00218202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000710 BTC.

0x Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,255,196 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0x Token Trading

0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, CoinTiger, Upbit, OKEx, Gate.io, Coinone, GOPAX, Koinex, Livecoin, Hotbit, OTCBTC, Gatecoin, BitMart, ABCC, BitBay, Zebpay, Bithumb, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Poloniex, ZB.COM, FCoin, Kucoin, Fatbtc, Independent Reserve, IDEX, Bilaxy, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, DigiFinex, Liqui, Bitbns, Mercatox, Vebitcoin, Crex24, Bittrex, Binance, C2CX, Ethfinex, AirSwap, Huobi, DDEX, HitBTC, Iquant, Tokenomy and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.