$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will post sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $976.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.56%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

BC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, September 10th. CL King raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Shares of NYSE BC traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.92. 1,132,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,459. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.68 and a beta of 2.03. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $73.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 659.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

