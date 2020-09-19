$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $4.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Bank of America raised AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.54.

Shares of AME stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.71. 1,205,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,906. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.48 and its 200-day moving average is $87.39. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $103.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $382,863.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,733.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $4,512,923.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,153 shares in the company, valued at $24,022,493.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,849 shares of company stock worth $12,488,958. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AMETEK by 23.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 887,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,895,000 after purchasing an additional 167,200 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in AMETEK by 425.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 87,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 71,143 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 25.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 90.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 77,659 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.