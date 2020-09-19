$1.18 EPS Expected for PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) to announce earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PNM Resources’ earnings. PNM Resources posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PNM Resources.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNM. UBS Group upped their price target on PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

PNM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.04. 1,537,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $56.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 666.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,868,000 after buying an additional 312,252 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 10.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

