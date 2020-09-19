$1.22 EPS Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Verizon Communications posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.35. 21,621,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,308,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

