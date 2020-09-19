$1.26 EPS Expected for Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.38. Saia reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $418.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.68 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Saia from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities started coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $5.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.91. 507,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Saia has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $142.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.21.

In other Saia news, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,774.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Saia during the second quarter worth $384,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Saia by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Saia during the second quarter worth $614,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Saia by 41.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Saia during the second quarter worth $67,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

