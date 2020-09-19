$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will post $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 32.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 136,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 46.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 237,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 839,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $62.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

