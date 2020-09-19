$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) will post sales of $1.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.80 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will report full-year sales of $6.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AJG shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.58.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.21. 1,532,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,514. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 7.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 440,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 343,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.