$1.96 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) to post $1.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. American Tower posted sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $7.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.69.

NYSE AMT traded down $5.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.50. 3,259,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,835. The stock has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.95. American Tower has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,688 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,080. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 35.3% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.7% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 41.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 20.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

