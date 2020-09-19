$109.79 Million in Sales Expected for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) to announce sales of $109.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.54 million. Anaplan posted sales of $89.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $438.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $438.00 million to $440.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $553.27 million, with estimates ranging from $538.35 million to $581.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLAN. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.76.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $634,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,879,341.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,821.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 756,097 shares of company stock worth $41,406,302. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 8.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Anaplan by 31.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its stake in Anaplan by 8.1% during the second quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Anaplan by 3.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.07. 3,101,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,596. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $63.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.