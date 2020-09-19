$11.72 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) to report $11.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.41 billion to $12.02 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $16.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $51.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.90 billion to $52.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $59.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.85 billion to $60.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 7.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. 5.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.85. 12,659,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.10. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

