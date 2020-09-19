$112.79 Million in Sales Expected for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) to post $112.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.69 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $78.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $424.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $415.35 million to $433.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $536.52 million, with estimates ranging from $503.68 million to $567.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.31 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNSL. Compass Point began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at $34,475,827.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $993,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,418,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,900. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

KNSL traded down $6.18 on Wednesday, hitting $182.16. 384,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $212.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.64 and a 200-day moving average of $149.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

