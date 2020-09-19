$134.15 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) will post sales of $134.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.41 million and the lowest is $83.50 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $331.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $591.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.10 million to $683.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $903.83 million, with estimates ranging from $831.70 million to $977.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,221,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,948,650.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,680 shares of company stock worth $85,283. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. 4,273,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,212. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

