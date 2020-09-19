$15.31 Million in Sales Expected for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) to announce $15.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.11 million. Castle Biosciences reported sales of $14.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $63.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.47 million to $65.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $89.70 million, with estimates ranging from $83.30 million to $96.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 667,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,495. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $52.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 464.04 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 175,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $7,087,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,209. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 25,112 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $1,190,559.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 634,090 shares of company stock worth $28,360,832. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.