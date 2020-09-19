1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives $33.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.70.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on 1life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on 1life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

ONEM stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,834,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,566. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a PE ratio of -9.89. 1life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1life Healthcare will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1life Healthcare news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $439,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 16,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $494,864.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 622,253 shares of company stock worth $18,375,915.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

