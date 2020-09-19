$2.15 Million in Sales Expected for BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) to post sales of $2.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BioNano Genomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30 million. BioNano Genomics reported sales of $3.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioNano Genomics will report full year sales of $8.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 million to $9.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.06 million, with estimates ranging from $21.21 million to $24.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioNano Genomics.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). BioNano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 15,217.90% and a negative net margin of 390.52%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,151 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

BioNano Genomics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,818,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,611,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. BioNano Genomics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $85.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

