-$2.31 EPS Expected for Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) to post ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 581.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($7.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($6.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.75 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,195,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,419,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $70.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 56,927.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,766 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after buying an additional 57,852 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 802,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 131,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 32,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 514,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.