$2.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) to report $2.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $3.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $11.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $11.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at $379,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 54,517 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 79.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 319,003 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 223.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 302,920 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 745,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

CYH traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,957,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,709. The firm has a market cap of $535.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.94. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

