$22.67 Million in Sales Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) to post sales of $22.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.97 million to $23.13 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $18.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $89.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.55 million to $90.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $98.35 million, with estimates ranging from $92.59 million to $102.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Global Medical REIT.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.49. 488,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,433. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.65 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In related news, Director Ronald Marston acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,830 shares in the company, valued at $104,139. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,022,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 420,388 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 8.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 13,463 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 12.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

