$225.39 Million in Sales Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will post $225.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.53 million and the highest is $228.10 million. Ferro reported sales of $365.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year sales of $915.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $905.83 million to $926.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $983.85 million, with estimates ranging from $937.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Ferro by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,455,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,706,000 after buying an additional 137,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ferro by 58.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,666,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,317,000 after buying an additional 1,359,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ferro by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,658,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,886,000 after buying an additional 211,892 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ferro by 65.8% during the first quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,834,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after buying an additional 728,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,593 shares during the last quarter.

FOE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,994. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Ferro has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

