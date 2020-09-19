$227.32 Million in Sales Expected for FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) will announce $227.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $228.00 million and the lowest is $226.20 million. FireEye reported sales of $225.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year sales of $918.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $914.85 million to $923.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $974.48 million, with estimates ranging from $950.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FireEye.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on FireEye from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FireEye from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Shares of FireEye stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.60. 3,908,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,587. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. FireEye has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $698,980.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 474,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,603,741.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 173.4% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,442 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 78.8% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FireEye (FEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.