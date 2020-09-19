22,925 Shares in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,925 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 54.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,868,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,094,000 after acquiring an additional 209,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,189,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after buying an additional 142,957 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 70.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after buying an additional 419,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

NYSE THO opened at $90.08 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $121.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.03 and a 200-day moving average of $84.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on THO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BofA Securities upgraded Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.09.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.