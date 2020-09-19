$231.16 Million in Sales Expected for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to report sales of $231.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $211.35 million. Genmab A/S reported sales of $158.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $804.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.85 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 54.66% and a return on equity of 38.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Danske cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.68. 590,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,203. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.