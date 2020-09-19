25,610 Shares in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS opened at $129.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.36 and its 200 day moving average is $95.73. Zscaler Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.46.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 54,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $5,972,916.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,256,266.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 66,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.72, for a total transaction of $8,742,519.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,432 shares in the company, valued at $298,929,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,551 shares of company stock valued at $36,215,702 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.