$295.17 Million in Sales Expected for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) will report $295.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $312.00 million and the lowest is $270.00 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $530.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.76 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

CNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 133.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 272.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 237.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,647,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,473. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.