2key.network (2KEY) Trading 14.9% Lower This Week

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, 2key.network has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $726,088.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

2key.network Profile

2KEY is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,823,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,316,620 tokens. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network

Buying and Selling 2key.network

