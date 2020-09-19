$3.49 Million in Sales Expected for Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post $3.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $4.11 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $830,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 320.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $13.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.60 million to $14.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $56.32 million, with estimates ranging from $38.09 million to $73.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,416.43% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,984,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 860,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 43.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after buying an additional 907,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 31,285 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.4% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after acquiring an additional 256,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,055,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after acquiring an additional 497,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.24. 1,990,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,566. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.48. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

