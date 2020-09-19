$3.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will post $3.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.74 billion and the lowest is $3.72 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $14.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.69 billion to $15.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.31 billion to $16.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,063,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,244. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.02. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $27,510,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 81.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,555 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 85.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,429 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 46.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 139.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,515,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,267,000 after acquiring an additional 883,735 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

