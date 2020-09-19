$3.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will post sales of $3.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.95 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $3.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $16.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $17.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.12 billion to $18.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. BofA Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

MMC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.67. 3,054,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,350. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

