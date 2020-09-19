$303.39 Million in Sales Expected for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) to announce sales of $303.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $355.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $284.50 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $462.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,961,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 820.3% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,427,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,800 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,375,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,269,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUT traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,343,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

