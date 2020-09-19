$356.78 Million in Sales Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to post $356.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $362.70 million and the lowest is $350.86 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $378.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.67 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

NS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $22,485,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,599,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

NS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. 985,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,730. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.44. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $29.67.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

