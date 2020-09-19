398,500 Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 398,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,659,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.09% of Otis Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,656,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,742,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,664,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,135,000.

OTIS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,794,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,455. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion and a PE ratio of 31.71.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

