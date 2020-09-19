3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

CYBBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of 3i Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of 3i Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of 3i Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of 3i Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Investec cut shares of 3i Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

OTCMKTS CYBBF remained flat at $$1.23 on Friday. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23.

