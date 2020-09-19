3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $197.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $179.00 to $197.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.23.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $169.55 on Wednesday. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.67. The company has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $1,227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,115,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,985,000 after acquiring an additional 68,331 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in 3M by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 126,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,696,000 after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $1,071,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

