$4.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to post $4.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.11 billion and the lowest is $3.98 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $4.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $16.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.09 billion to $16.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $19.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KSS. Citigroup upped their target price on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 7.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 67,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.40. 32,953,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,830,196. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.43 and a beta of 1.66. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

