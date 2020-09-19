$4.18 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to post sales of $4.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.23 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $17.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $17.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.12 billion to $17.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Mills.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.61.

GIS stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,656,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,552. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.03. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. General Mills has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 86.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.