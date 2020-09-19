$45.98 Million in Sales Expected for Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) to post sales of $45.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.06 million to $50.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $176.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.32 million to $184.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $228.26 million, with estimates ranging from $204.85 million to $248.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $4.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $3.60 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Shares of JMIA traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,969,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,900. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $589.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 3.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 40.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 54.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $56,000. 25.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.